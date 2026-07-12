Reds' Nick Lodolo: Shelved with another blister issue

The Reds placed Lodolo (finger) on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Lodolo developed a blister on his left index finger during his start in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs and will hit the shelf for the second time in 2026. The southpaw had previously opened the season on the IL due to the same issue, missing six weeks before debuting May 8. He'll be eligible for activation July 27, but given the extended time off he required the first time around, Lodolo is far from a safe bet to return in the minimum amount of time.