Lodolo did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking two over seven innings.

Lodolo found himself in a pitchers' duel Wednesday with Ranger Suarez, both of whom lasted seven innings and struck out eight batters without allowing a run. Lodolo tossed 64 of 98 pitches for strikes, showing good command with only two walks. Although he did not get the win, the lefty picked up a quality start, his first since July 31 and his third overall. After allowing seven earned runs in his last 9.1 innings, Wednesday's outing may have set Lodolo on the right track. He will take a 4.12 ERA into his next outing.