Reds' Nick Lodolo: Takes no-decision Friday

Lodolo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

Lodolo was working with a lead for the vast majority of his start, but his hopes of capturing his first win of June were dashed in the sixth inning after he plunked Jordan Lawlar, who then swiped second base and came around to score on LuJames Groover's single. Having to settle for a no-decision doesn't change the fact that Lodolo has been showing improvement on the mound after running into early struggles, turning in a 3.91 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 19:5 K:BB across his last four starts, each of which has lasted at least five innings.