Reds' Nick Lodolo: X-rays negative

X-rays on Lodolo's left wrist came back negative after Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Lodolo took a 107-mph line drive off his wrist in the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest and was pulled after finishing the frame. However, he seems to have escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage, and he could be good to go for his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come in Milwaukee on Monday -- if swelling doesn't become too much of an issue.