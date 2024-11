Martinez accepted the Reds' $21.05 million qualifying offer for 2025 on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The right-hander declined his $12 million player option with the Reds for 2025, but he'll remain with the organization after being extended the qualifying offer. Martinez started in 16 of his 42 appearances in 2024 and had a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 116:18 K:BB across 142.1 innings. Given the salary bump he should begin 2025 working exclusively as a starter.