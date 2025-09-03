Martinez retired the lone batter he faced in relief and collected his second hold of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals.

Martinez had made four straight appearances as a starter from Aug. 9 through Aug. 26, but his last two outings have come out of the bullpen. Though the Reds scratched Nick Lodolo (illness) ahead of Tuesday's 12-9 loss to the Blue Jays, Martinez wasn't called upon for a spot start, as Cincinnati instead had Scott Barlow open the contest before he was followed by five other relievers. Cincinnati could consider moving Martinez back into the rotation if Lodolo ends up requiring a stint on the injured list, though the expectation at this time is that Lodolo will be ready to go the next time the Reds need a fifth starter.