Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Martinez (ribs) is locked into a rotation spot, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

That's assuming Martinez's rib issue is indeed minor as the team suspects. He joins Frankie Montas, Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft in the rotation, with Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson (shoulder) in the mix for the fifth spot, at least until Nick Lodolo (lower leg) is ready. Signed to a two-year, $26 million contract in November, Martinez officially has just five Cactus League innings under his belt this spring but has yielded only one unearned run with a 7:1 K:BB over that time. Just nine of Martinez's 63 appearances last season came as a starter, but he posted a 2.32 ERA and 37:18 K:BB over 42.2 frames in those outings.