Reds' Rhett Lowder: Drawing another start

Lowder is slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

After heading to the bullpen shortly before the All-Star break, Lowder shifted back into the rotation to open the second half of the season after Cincinnati placed Nick Lodolo (finger) on the injured list. Making his 14th start of the campaign this past Saturday at Coors Field, Lowder was roughed up for eight earned runs on 11 hits over 2.1 innings, inflating his ERA up to 5.75. He'll get a chance to right the ship Friday, but regardless of how he performs, he'll likely be headed back to the bullpen or to Triple-A Louisville once Lodolo is ready to come off the IL.