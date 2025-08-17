Lowder (forearm/oblique) had a clean MRI exam on his oblique, giving him the green light to begin throwing from a mound, MLB.com reports.

Lowder is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Sunday. The right-hander first experienced a forearm injury, and then developed an oblique strain while rehabbing in May. The organization expects him to have a normal offseason, but it's unclear how missing a season of development may impact his ability to compete for a spot in the Reds' rotation next spring.