Reds' Rhett Lowder: Gets no help in loss

Lowder (4-8) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Lowder has allowed eight runs over 22.1 innings across his last four starts, but he has just one win in that span. The 24-year-old threw 59 of 94 pitches for strikes in this outing. Lowder has had mixed results throughout the year, posting a 5.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77:40 K:BB through 94.1 innings over 21 games (18 starts). His recent work has been mostly effective -- he's given up more than two runs just once in eight appearances since the beginning of July. Lowder's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Cardinals.