Reds' Rhett Lowder: Great outing in win

Lowder (4-7) secured the win Wednesday versus the Athletics, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Lowder picked up his second straight quality start Wednesday, and also got his first win since April 20. After a rough start where he gave up eight runs in less than three innings, Lowder has pitched well in his last three outings giving up six earned runs over 17 innings (3.18 ERA) with a 12:4 K:BB. The 24-year-old is scheduled to pitch next week against the White Sox.