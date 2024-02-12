Lowder will participate in the Reds' major-league camp this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lowder was selected by the Reds with the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 Draft but did not pitch in organized ball for the organization, although he did impress in fall instructs, per his draft profile on MLB.com. The move to hold him out of game action could be due to the 120.1 innings the right-hander rung up at Wake Forest during a season in which the Demon Deacons reached the college World Series. The MLB.com profile believes Lowder will be fast mover through the system, noting an advanced feel for pitching and one of the college game's best changeups.