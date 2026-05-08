Lowder (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lowder was removed in the fourth inning of Thursday's game with right shoulder discomfort. Reds manager Terry Francona said he didn't believe Lowder was in a lot of discomfort, but Friday's imaging should present a clearer picture and inform the next steps for the right-hander. Lowder acknowledged that he had been dealing with something in the right shoulder, which may have impacted his previous start May 2, when he allowed eight runs, five hits and four walks over 1.1 innings.