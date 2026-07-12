Reds' Rhett Lowder: Returning to rotation

Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Lowder will rejoin the starting rotation after the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The right-hander was shifted to the bullpen last week after Hunter Greene was cleared to come off the injured list and will now re-enter the starting unit since Nick Lodolo (finger) landed on the injured list Sunday. Lowder pitched well in his two relief outings with just one run allowed over five frames, which was a welcome turnaround given his 5.31 ERA and 1.55 WHIP as a starter this year.