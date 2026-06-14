Reds' Rhett Lowder: Shows improved control Saturday

Lowder allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

Lowder returned from a one-month absence against St. Louis in his previous start and looked quite rusty, issuing five walks over three scoreless innings. The right-hander was much more in control Saturday, handing out a tolerable two free passes and throwing 62 of 96 pitches for strikes. Lowder also racked up a solid 15 whiffs and fanned six batters, and the only run he allowed came on a first-inning homer by Corbin Carroll. This was a promising outing for Lowder, but he's projected for a tough challenge his next time out, as he's lined up for a road matchup against the Yankees.