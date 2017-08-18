Reds' Scott Feldman: Bothered again by knee soreness
Feldman dealt with renewed knee soreness during Thursday's start against the Cubs, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "If it doesn't get any better, I don't think I can pitch like that anymore," Feldman said. "We'll see."
The right-hander went on to admit that he's "not really feeling too confident" about the knee. He's been bothered by knee soreness for the entire season, but the discomfort finally got bad enough after the All-Star break to force him to the DL. The injury has been affecting his velocity, and while it bounced back in his first start off the DL last week, Feldman's fastball was sitting in the low-80s Thursday. He may not throw another pitch for the Reds.
