Feldman was placed back on the 10-day DL with right knee inflammation following Thursday's start against the Cubs.

The right-hander was clearly still feeling the affects of a nagging knee injury that has been plaguing him for much of the 2017 campaign. Feldman was recently activated off the DL on Aug. 12, and made two sub-par starts before heading back prior to Friday's game. There doesn't appear to be a clear cut timetable for Feldman at this point, while he admitted that he's "not really feeling too confident" about the knee injury at this point in time. It seems likely that the club will slide Asher Wojciechowski into the rotation in his place.