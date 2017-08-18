Feldman allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out just a single batter through 3.2 innings during Thursday's win over the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 34-year-old veteran allowed three runs through just four innings to Milwaukee in his return from the disabled list last time out, and this was another abbreviated outing. Feldman allowed five home runs to the Cubs to open the flood gates after being handed a nine-run lead in the second inning. The righty sports a 4.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 7.5 K/9, so it's probably wise to be selective with his matchups and avoid him against daunting opponents in the immediate future. Feldman projects to face the Cubs again in his next start, but this time the game is at Great American Ball Park.