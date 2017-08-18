Reds' Scott Feldman: Surrenders five homers in no-decision
Feldman allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out just a single batter through 3.2 innings during Thursday's win over the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.
The 34-year-old veteran allowed three runs through just four innings to Milwaukee in his return from the disabled list last time out, and this was another abbreviated outing. Feldman allowed five home runs to the Cubs to open the flood gates after being handed a nine-run lead in the second inning. The righty sports a 4.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 7.5 K/9, so it's probably wise to be selective with his matchups and avoid him against daunting opponents in the immediate future. Feldman projects to face the Cubs again in his next start, but this time the game is at Great American Ball Park.
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...