Reds' Scott Feldman: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
Feldman (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
As expected, Feldman is back with the big club and ready to make his first start in nearly a month. The 34-year-old, who compiled a 4.34 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19 starts before landing on the shelf, is expected to take the place of Tim Adleman in the Reds' rotation, though a corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Returning soon•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Probably won't need rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Completes first bullpen session•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Begins throwing program•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...