Feldman (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

As expected, Feldman is back with the big club and ready to make his first start in nearly a month. The 34-year-old, who compiled a 4.34 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19 starts before landing on the shelf, is expected to take the place of Tim Adleman in the Reds' rotation, though a corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.