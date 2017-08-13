Reds' Scott Feldman: Goes four innings in return
Feldman gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
He was greeted harshly by Milwaukee in his return from a knee injury, with three runs scoring on a Travis Shaw homer before Feldman recorded his second out. The pitch count crept up in a hurry and that resulted in one of his earliest non-injury-related exits of the season. Feldman pitched surprisingly well over the first three months, but home runs are a growing concern, and he lines up to face the Cubs in back-to-back starts.
