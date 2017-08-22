Feldman underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery to clean out his right knee Tuesday.

This is a tough break for Feldman, who has been bothered by knee issues for most of the season. Rather than try to pitch through the recurring knee soreness, Feldman decided to cut his losses and focus on getting healthy for next season. The 34-year-old will finish the season with an unremarkable 4.77 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 111.1 innings (21 starts). He's a free agent in the offseason, so he may have thrown his last pitch for the Reds.