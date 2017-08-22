Reds' Scott Feldman: Season over after surgery Tuesday
Feldman underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery to clean out his right knee Tuesday.
This is a tough break for Feldman, who has been bothered by knee issues for most of the season. Rather than try to pitch through the recurring knee soreness, Feldman decided to cut his losses and focus on getting healthy for next season. The 34-year-old will finish the season with an unremarkable 4.77 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 111.1 innings (21 starts). He's a free agent in the offseason, so he may have thrown his last pitch for the Reds.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Returns to disabled list•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Bothered again by knee soreness•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Surrenders five homers in no-decision•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Goes four innings in return•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...