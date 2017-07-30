Feldman (knee) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Feldman's bullpen session was described as "low intensity", but the veteran pitcher is expected to throw a more aggressive session in the coming days. Feldman's arm is reportedly in good shape at the moment and the Reds are hoping that the 34-year-old won't require a rehab assignment. He remains without a firm return date, but appears to be progressing well.