Motter was returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Motter joined the Reds for their three-game series in Toronto this past weekend after four players were placed on the restricted list Friday. He appeared in two games while going 1-for-6 at the dish. With Cincinnati returning to the United States and getting all of the players back from the restricted list in advance of its four-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Motter will lose his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.