Santillan agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Santillan set a new career high by pitching 73.2 innings in 2025 and did so while remaining as effective as ever, finishing the regular season with a 2.44 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go with seven saves and 33 holds. Emilio Pagan isn't likely to let go of his grip on the closer role anytime soon, so Santillan will continue to work as Cincinnati's premier setup man in 2026.