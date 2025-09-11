Santillan notched a save against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Cincinnati finally got to Padres pitching with a pair of runs in the eighth inning to go up 2-1, Santillan was summoned in the ninth to protect the tenuous lead. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff double to Gavin Sheets but bounced back to retired the following three hitters in order, finishing off the save with a strikeout of Bryce Johnson. Santillan has registered a save in two of three appearances spanning the past four days. However, Emilio Pagan is probably still the favorite for saves out of the Reds' bullpen -- he wasn't used Wednesday, but that may have been because he appeared each of the previous two days.