Santillan allowed a run on two hits in one inning while earning a save over the Mts on Sunday.

Santillan coughed up a one-out solo homer to Juan Soto but hung on to finish off the 3-2 victory. It was Santillan's first save since August 19, and he's converted five of his eight chances this season. He now owns an impressive 2.63 ERA with a 66:25 K:BB through 65 frames. Emilio Pagan pitched Friday and Saturday, and he was not available during Sunday's win.