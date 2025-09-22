Santillan earned the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Cubs, allowing two walks and zero hits while striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

With Emilio Pagan being dispatched in each of the last two games, Santillan was brought out for the ninth inning to preserve the Reds' shutout bid. It wasn't an easy outing as Santillan issued two walks while tossing 23 pitches (12 strikes), but he finished things off by striking out two of the last three batters he faced. He has yielded just one earned run in 16 of his last 17 outings and has a 1.35 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 26.2 innings since the All-Star break.