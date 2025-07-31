Santillan picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Closer Emilio Pagan likely wasn't available after working four of the past five days for the Reds, which created the opportunity for Santillan to nab his third save of the season. Santillan owns a 1.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 23 innings since the start of June, and he remains firmly in the high-leverage mix with 22 holds on the year.