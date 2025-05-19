Callihan underwent surgery May 6 to repair two broken bones in his left forearm and isn't expected to resume workouts for 6-to-8 weeks, MLB.com reports.

The Reds initially placed Callihan on the 10-day injured list the same day of his surgery before transferring him to the 60-day IL on May 9. Since he'll need to pick up some competitive at-bats during a minor-league rehab assignment once he's cleared to resume baseball activities, Callihan will most likely need more than minimum 60 days before returning from the IL. After getting his first big-league call-up April 30, Callihan went 1-for-6 with an RBI in four games before landing on the shelf.