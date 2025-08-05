Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 3-2 win against the Cubs.

Stephenson got the scoring started in the contest with a 389-foot solo shot in the second inning, giving him nine long balls on the campaign. The backstop has reached base in nine of his past 17 plate appearances, including six times via walk. Stephenson has a solid 11.7 percent walk rate on the season, though he's also posted an ugly 34.7 percent strikeout rate.