Miley (elbow) opted out of his minor-league contract with the Reds on Sunday and became a free agent, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Miley opened the season on Triple-A Louisville's injured list while completing his recovery from the hybrid UCL repair surgery he underwent last May. After making a trio of rehab starts with High-A Dayton, Miley returned from Louisville's IL on May 15 and logged a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings at the Triple-A level. Since a promotion to the Reds wasn't imminent, the 38-year-old lefty has chosen to explore his options on the open market and will hope to land with an organization that can present him with a clearer path to the big leagues.