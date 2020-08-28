Miley was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The veteran southpaw delivered four scoreless innings on 64 pitches Thursday against the Brewers, and apparently the shortness of the outing was related to the injury. Miley doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he'll be eligible to be activated Sept. 8. It's his second stint on the injured list this season, as he previously missed time with a groin injuryi.