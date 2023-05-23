site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-will-benson-optioned-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Will Benson: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cincinnati optioned Benson to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
TJ Friedl (oblique) is back from the injured list in a corresponding move. Benson, 24, has gone just 1-for-25 (.040) with 14 strikeouts and one walk in 10 major-league games this year with the Reds.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read