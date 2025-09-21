Littell (10-8) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Littell allowed two solo homers but was otherwise steady, throwing 47 of 73 pitches for strikes and exiting with a 3-2 lead. Since joining the Reds, the 29-year-old has gone 2-0 over nine starts despite surrendering four or more runs in five of those outings. He'll carry a 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 127:30 K:BB across 182 innings this season into a road matchup with the Brewers next weekend.