Littell will start Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Littell hadn't been particularly effective down the stretch of the regular season, accruing a 4.91 ERA over 25.2 frames during his final five appearances, but he'll toe the rubber in LA for Game 2. He found success in his last start against the Dodgers on July 30, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings.