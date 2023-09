Garcia (biceps) was activated from the 15-day injured list and released by the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Washington parted ways with Garcia in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for one of their two September callups, outfielder/first baseman Travis Blankenhorn. Garcia had been out since late July with right biceps tendinitis and will now be on the lookout for a new organization.