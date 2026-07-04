Orioles' Rico Garcia: Records 12th hold

Garcia picked up a hold Friday against the Reds, allowing one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings. He struck out two.

With Ryan Helsley (elbow) hitting the injured list again Friday, the Orioles deployed Garcia ahead of Yennier Cano and Tyler Wells in a three-run game. Garcia served as Baltimore's primary closer when Helsley was sidelined earlier this year, so the division of labor among the club's high-leverage mix will remain worth monitoring going forward. Through 37.2 innings, the journeyman right-hander sports a 2.39 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB to go with 12 holds and four saves (five opportunities).