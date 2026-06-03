Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Rico Garcia: Collects fourth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Garcia struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old right-hander continues to impress in 2026, despite a nomadic career that had seen him pitch for seven different teams -- including two different stints with Baltimore -- over his prior five MLB seasons with a 5.27 ERA. Garcia has been scored upon in only one of his last 16 appearances, producing a stellar 0.63 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings with one win, three saves and four holds. Ryan Helsley (elbow) still doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, so Garcia will remain the primary closing option for the O's into June, with Anthony Nunez also in the mix.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!