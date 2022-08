The Rockies reinstated Colome (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Mets.

Colorado placed reliever Lucas Gilbreath (elbow) on the 15-day IL to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Colome, who had been sidelined since Aug. 13 while battling tennis elbow. Colome didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated and should settle into a middle-innings or setup role with the Rockies now that he's been deemed healthy.