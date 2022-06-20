Senzatela (3-3) earned the win against the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out three and walking two over six innings.

Despite giving up six hits and two walks, Senzatela was able to limit the damage to just one earned run, which came on a solo shot from Luke Voit in the second inning. The righty threw 51 of 87 pitches for strikes in the outing. It was Senzatela's third quality start in a row and his fourth this season. He will take a 4.42 ERA into his next appearance.