Blalock (2-5) picked up the win Friday against the Angels, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Blalock was hit hard once again, serving up multiple home runs in his third straight start. The right-hander hasn't been able to overcome hitter-friendly Coors Field in 2025, limping to a 12.27 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 9:14 K:BB across 29.1 innings at home. His last appearance of the season is set to come at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the Mariners, though Blalock's 5.61 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 25.2 innings on the road don't exactly offer much optimism for fantasy viability.