Blalock (1-5) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over three innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Saturday.

Blalock continues to look outmatched at the major-league level, but he may get a chance to stay with the big club while Chase Dollander (knee) is on the injured list. Blalock had gone nearly a month between appearances in the majors, but he's now allowed at least five runs in each of his last four outings. He's at a 9.00 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 22:20 K:BB through 50 innings over 12 appearances (10 starts) for the Rockies this year. He is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Angels next week.