Cron's absence from the lineup Saturday against Miami is due to back stiffness, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Cron's late scratch looked potentially like a development which foreshadowed a trade, as the veteran is in the final year of his contract and could make for a fairly interesting rental. It remains entirely possible that he'll spend the last two months of the season elsewhere, but a move doesn't seem imminent following the news that he's dealing with a minor injury. Michael Toglia will handle first base Saturday.