Cron went 0-for-3 on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Cron returned from a six-week absence caused by back spasms. He served as the designated hitter and hit fifth while Elehuris Montero stuck in the lineup at first base. Lefty Clayton Kershaw was on the mound, pushing Nolan Jones to the bench -- though he is likely to swap places with Montero when facing righties.