Cron signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Monday.
There may be no better way for a fringy player to suddenly become fantasy-relevant than by taking up residence at Coors Field. Cron will have to prove his health in camp, as knee surgery limited him to just 13 games last season. If he does that, he has a good chance to carve out a significant role, with Josh Fuentes and Greg Bird currently lined up as his top competition at first base. Cron has looked like at least a low-end regular throughout most of his seven big-league seasons, hitting .257/.312/.464 (110 wRC+) overall.