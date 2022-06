Cron went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Cron crossed the plate twice, thanks to an Elias Diaz single in the second inning and a Randal Grichuk homer in the fifth. Cron knocked in Yonathan Daza in the fifth inning for an RBI of his own. The three-hit outing gave the first baseman at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, four of which were multi-hit games. Cron's season slash line sits at .298/.344/.561.