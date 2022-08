Estevez through a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two Sunday against the Mets.

Estevez entered the eighth inning with the Rockies up 1-0 and got Tyler Naquin to fly out to start the inning but surrendered a single to Brett Baty and allowed him to advance to second on a wild pitch. The righty worked out of the trouble by striking out the next two batters to secure his eighth hold of the season. He now owns a 3.66 ERA through 46.2 innings this season.