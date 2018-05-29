Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows five runs in no-decision
Bettis allowed five runs on 10 hits with no walks across six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Giants. He struck out two.
Bettis allowed a two-run double to Evan Longoria in the first inning and a solo home run by Gorkys Hernandez in the third. He settled down after that point and moved into the sixth, where he faltered again and allowed two more runs on four hits before closing out the frame. Though Bettis was knocked around in this one, it was only the third time he's allowed more than three runs 11 starts this season. He'll take a respectable 3.68 ERA into Sunday's start against the Dodgers.
