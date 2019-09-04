Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over 6.1 innings, striking out three and walking three as the Rockies fell 5-3.

The struggling right-hander posted his best start of the year in this contest, but he didn't quite get his first win of the season as he wasn't afforded a lot of run support. It was a nice outing, but Gonzalez still sports a 7.29 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:25 K:BB over 42 innings.