Gonzalez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Padres in San Diego.
After appearing out of the bullpen in his last two outings, Gonzalez will pick up his second start of the season Tuesday as he joins the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Jon Gray (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. Gonzalez's most recent appearance came back on Sept. 2, when he tossed 46 pitches in long relief of Kyle Freeland. Look for Gonzalez to handle between 60-to-75 pitches Tuesday upon rejoining the rotation.
